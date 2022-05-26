Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Drops Offer To Sell 53% Stake In BPCL

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from bidders in March 2020. At least three bids came in by November 2020.

Govt Drops Offer To Sell 53% Stake In BPCL
BPCL.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 6:31 pm

The government on Thursday withdrew its offer to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, saying that majority of bidders have expressed their inability to participate in the current privatisation process due to prevailing conditions in the global energy market.

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from bidders in March 2020. At least three bids came in by November 2020.

Related stories

BPCL Q4 Net Drops 82% On Losses Due To Holding Fuel Prices

BPCL, HPCL Walk Away With City Gas Licenses In Latest Bid Round

Government May Take Fresh Look At BPCL Privatisation, Revise Terms Of Sale

However, the privatisation was stalled after two bidders walked out over issues such as lack of clarity in fuel pricing, with just one bidder left in the fray.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the multiple COVID-19 waves and geopolitical conditions affected industries globally, particularly the oil and gas industry.

"Owing to prevailing conditions in the global energy market, the majority of QIPs (qualified interested parties) have expressed their inability to continue in the current process of disinvestment of BPCL," it said.

In view of this, the group of ministers on disinvestment has decided to call off the present EoI process for the strategic disinvestment of BPCL and the EoIs received from QIPs shall stand cancelled, DIPAM said.

"Decision on the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment process of BPCL will be taken in due course based on review of situation," it added.

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group and US venture funds Apollo Global Management Inc and I Squared Capital Advisors had expressed interest in buying the government's 53 per cent stake in BPCL.

But the two funds withdrew after failing to rope in global investors amid waning interest in fossil fuels.

The government had not invited financial bids.

Tags

Business National BPCL BPCL Q4 Results BPCL IPO BPCL Privitisation BPCL Quarterly Results Disinvestment & Privatisation Divestment PSU Divestment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri Gives Lowdown On RR Vs RCB Clash

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri Gives Lowdown On RR Vs RCB Clash

How Delhi HC Ended Batra's Juggernaut As India's Top Sports Administrator

How Delhi HC Ended Batra's Juggernaut As India's Top Sports Administrator