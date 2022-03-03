Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Govt Considering Relief For Exporters Hit By Ukraine Crisis: Report

The government is considering guarantees of lenders' letters of credit and soft loans for exporters hit by a cash squeeze

Govt Considering Relief For Exporters Hit By Ukraine Crisis: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 5:28 pm

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions from the US, UK, among other countries has not only affected Moscow as even the Indian exporters are also worried about stalled payments.

For their relief, the central government is considering guarantees of lenders' letters of credit and soft loans for exporters hit by a cash squeeze, Reuters had reported.

Related stories

India's Exports Rise 22.36% To $33.81 Billion In February

How The Russia-Ukraine War Could Impact India's Export Import Sectors

ECGC Withdraws Coverage For Shipments To Russia; Huge Setback For Exporters

Indian banks are scrambling after bills for imports from Russia have started bouncing and payments for exports have been stuck.

Indian exporters are owed about $500 million from Russia and the government may guarantee banks' letters of credit or loans to help ease the crunch, it quoted a senior official. 

"Letters of credit is the most likely option," the official said.

The government is also looking at having state-owned banks lend to exporters at reduced rates or provide funds to them directly up to the number of pending payments from Russia and Ukraine, the report said.

India exported $3.33 billion worth of goods to Russia in 2021, mainly pharmaceutical products, tea, and coffee, while imports totalled $6.9 billion, including defence goods, mineral resources, fertilizers, metals, and precious stones.

Tags

Business National Exports Global / Exports India Export Ukraine President Russia-Ukraine Tension Ukraine Invasion Vladmir Putin PM Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages