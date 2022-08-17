Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Government To Form Expert Groups To Explore The Adoption Of Common Chargers

Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 8:32 pm

The government will set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobile and all portable electronic devices and submit a detailed report in two months, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.

"It is a complex issue. India has a position in the manufacturing of chargers. We have to understand everybody's perspective -- industry, the users, manufacturers, and environment -- before taking a final decision," he said told reporters. 

Related stories

Will Jio Be The Biggest Beneficiary If Government Bans Chinese Smartphones Below Rs 12,000?

Parents Must Stop Treating Smartphones As Rewards For Children: Goa IT Minister

Each stakeholder has a different perspective and expert groups will be formed to examine separately those issues, he said. 

Separate expert groups will be formed to study charging ports used in three segments -- mobile and feature phones, laptops and iPads, and wearable electronic devices. 

The groups will be notified this month and will submit the recommendations in two months, he said. 

Although the sector-specific associations and manufacturers agreed to the concerns of e-waste but sought more discussion on the matter, he added.

Electronics Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Foundation and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhury, Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT) President Rajkumar Rishi, India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza and Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) President Vipul Ray were present in the meeting. 

Lava International Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai, representatives of industry bodies FICCI, CII, and Assocham as well as from IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU were also present in the meeting held in hybrid mode.

Tags

Business Common Chargers Portable Electronic Devices C-TYPE Charger C-Type Port IPads Laptops India Cellular And Electronic Association (ICEA) Electronics Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Smartphones Android Smartphones
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 