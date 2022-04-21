Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Government May Take Fresh Look At BPCL Privatisation, Revise Terms Of Sale

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs), including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, have been received.

Government May Take Fresh Look At BPCL Privatisation, Revise Terms Of Sale
BPCL.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 4:49 pm

The government may take a fresh look at BPCL privatisation, including revising the terms of sale, an official said.

"We need to go back to the drawing board on BPCL. There are issues in terms of consortium formation, geopolitical situation and energy transition aspects," an official said. 

Related stories

IOC, BPCL, HPCL Lost $2.25 Bn In Revenue Due To Fuel Price Freeze: Moody's

BPCL, BEML, Shipping Corporation To Be Privatised Next Year, Says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs), including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, have been received.

Financial bids are yet to be invited.

The official said the transition towards green and renewable fuel has made privatization difficult in existing terms.

"The total stake that may be offered to potential buyers too needs a rethinking in current conditions and easing of terms to help investors in forming a consortium," the official said.

An email sent to the Finance Ministry seeking comments on the story did not elicit a response. 

At the current market price, the 52.98 per cent stake is valued at about Rs 45,000 crore.

The government invited Expression of Interest from bidders in March 2020 for selling BPCL and by November 2020 at least 3 bids had come in.

The three bidders -- Vedanta, private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas -- were thereafter allowed physical inspection of assets such as refineries and depots as part of the due diligence process.

The government was to seek financial bids once bidders completed due diligence and the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement were finalized. 

The government has pegged disinvestment receipts at Rs 65,000 crore in the current fiscal, up from Rs 13,531 crore mopped up last fiscal. 

Tags

Business BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited(BPCL) Privitisation BPCL Privitisation Divestment Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Group
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?