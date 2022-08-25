Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Google Lines Up New Measures, Cybersecurity Roadshows, Grants To Bolster Online Safety In India

All these efforts are aimed at strengthening the collective capability of the country's growing digital economy against cyber threats

Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:05 pm

Tech titan Google on Thursday announced new online safety initiatives in India, including multi-city cybersecurity roadshows to upskill about 1,00,000 developers and digital safety-focused grants of USD 2 million from Google.org to community organisations.

All these efforts are aimed at strengthening the collective capability of the country's growing digital economy against cyber threats, Google said.

The measures are aimed at prioritising cybersecurity skilling, user awareness and support for high risk communities.

Related stories

Google Removes Over 2,000 Loan Apps From India Play Store Since Jan

Anti-Competitive Practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India Executives to depose before Parliamentary Panel

Google Marks 75th Anniversary Of 'Azadi' With Animated Doodle Inspired By Kite-Flying

Announcing these initiatives at an event, Google said it will organise multi-city cybersecurity roadshows to upskill nearly 1,00,000 developers, IT and startup professionals across the country.

The company also announced a multilingual user awareness campaign supported by the IT ministry and Digital India Corporation to encourage internet users to adopt better practices for safer digital transactions.

It also announced digital safety-focused grants totalling USD 2 million (about Rs 16 crore) from Google.org in India to non profit organisations, including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View, and HelpAge India "that will enable high-risk groups such as women, micro entrepreneurs, seniors, and the LGBTQIA+ community to leverage the opportunity of the internet with safety and confidence".

Speaking at the event, Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and Country Head, Google India, said, as India progresses towards becoming a truly digitally enabled economy, "it is critical that the opportunity of connectivity not come at the price of online safety, and we all come together to build a safer internet for millions of Indians". 

Tags

Business National Google Google Search Google News Google Maps Google Cloud
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here