Gold And Silver Prices Today: Check Out Gold And Silver Rates Here

The price of gold in the national capital slipped by Rs 53 to Rs 52,340 per 10 grams on Wednesday, compared to Rs 52,393 in the previous trade, owing to the appreciation of the Rupee against the US Dollar. Notably, silver declined from Rs 256 to Rs 557,957 per kg, compared to Rs 58,213 per kg from the previous trade.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal stood at Rs 47,900 compared to Rs 48,000 in the previous trade. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 52,250 compared to Rs 52,360 in the previous session. I

n Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 47,950, compared to Rs 48,050 in the previous session. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 52,310 compared to Rs 52,420 in the previous session.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 48,490, whereas the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 52,900.

Notably, in the international market, the gold price slipped to $1,772 per ounce, whereas the price of silver was flat at $19.96 per ounce. On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 44 paise to 79.30 against the US Dollar.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities told PTI, “Gold prices have kept a steady trading range on mixed global cues and firm dollar.”

