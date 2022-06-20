Gold Lower By Rs 242; Silver Drops Rs 770

Monday, Jun 20, 2022
The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels

File Photo.

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 7:01 pm

Gold prices in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 242 to Rs 50,735 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,977 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 770 to Rs 60,460 per kg from Rs 61,230 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,839 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $21.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at $1,839 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices got support from a weaker dollar and lower bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. 

