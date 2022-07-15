Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Forex Reserves Fall $8 Billion to $580.2 Billion

In the previous week ended July 1, the reserves had dropped by $5.008 billion to $588.314 billion

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 8:52 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive $8.062 billion to $580.252 billion in the week ended July 8, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended July 1, the reserves had dropped by $5.008 billion to $588.314 billion.

During the reporting week ended July 8, the decrease in the reserves was on account of a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and in the gold reserves, RBI said.

Related stories

Cash-Strapped Pakistan May Face Serious Economic Crisis Amid Fast-Depleting Forex Reserves

Forex Reserves Dip $5.008 Billion To $588.314 Billion

Government To Review Oil Export, Windfall Tax Based On Forex Rate, Oil Prices Every Fortnight

FCA was down by $6.656 billion to $518.089 billion in the reporting week, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $1.236 billion to $39.186 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 8, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $122 million to $18.012 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF decreased by $49 million to $4.966 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Tags

Business National Forex Reserves Forex Forex Trade Forex Trading Forex Reserve Sri Lanka Forex Crisis Forex Traders Forex Market Forex Reserves In India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies