Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Forex Reserves Down By $4.5 Billion To $596.4 Billion

In the previous week, the reserves had decreased by $306 million to $601.057 billion

Forex Reserves Down By $4.5 Billion To $596.4 Billion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 8:21 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.599 billion to $596.458 billion in the week ended June 10, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had decreased by $306 million to $601.057 billion.

During the week ended June 10, the fall in the forex reserves was on account of a dip in Foreign Current Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

Related stories

Forex Reserves Up By $3.8 Billion To $601 Billion

Forex Reserves Rise $4.23 Billion To $597.51 Billion: RBI

Sri Lanka Seeks $500-Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex Crisis

FCAs declined by $4.535 billion to $532.244 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves marginally fell by $1 million to $40.842 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $23 million to $18.388 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $40 million to $4.985 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. 

Tags

Business National Forex Reserves Forex Reserves In India Forex Forex Trade Sri Lanka Forex Crisis Forex Market Foreign Exchange Foreign Direct Investment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Invest In REITs And What Are The Benefits. Read Here To Know More

How To Invest In REITs And What Are The Benefits. Read Here To Know More

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 