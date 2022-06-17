Forex Reserves Down By $4.5 Billion To $596.4 Billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.599 billion to $596.458 billion in the week ended June 10, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had decreased by $306 million to $601.057 billion.

During the week ended June 10, the fall in the forex reserves was on account of a dip in Foreign Current Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs declined by $4.535 billion to $532.244 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves marginally fell by $1 million to $40.842 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $23 million to $18.388 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $40 million to $4.985 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.