FIS Ties Up With Fireblocks To Offer Crypto Trading Services; Bitcoin Falls But Shiba Inu Rises

FIS, a $62 billion fintech and financial services company, has joined up with New York-based infrastructure company Fireblocks to provide its more than 6,000 capital markets clients access to a full suite of crypto trading and lending services, according to a report in Forbes.

“Globally, we are making it really easy for our client base to procure and take advantage of the Fireblocks platform,” said John Avery, global product head for crypto and digital assets at FIS.

Virgil Griffith, a US cryptocurrency expert, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said, according to a report by AFP.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 1.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $39,777.05 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.82 per cent, down by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,023.85, down 0.67 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.72 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $414.88. Solana (SOL) was down by 4.37 per cent to $101.61, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.05 per cent to $0.9388.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 2.53 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1383 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 4.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00002634. Samoyedcoin was down by 2.21 per cent, trading at $0.0182, while Dogelon Mars was down by 1.71 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000008027.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.86 trillion, a decrease of 1.14 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $88.85 billion, up by 10.72 per cent.

Luniverse (LUNI) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2232.66 per cent. It was trading at $0.01408 at 5:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, SafeUKR (SUKR) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 92.61 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000005669.