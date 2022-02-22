Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Exports Up 26.40% To $25.33 Billion Till February 21

The outbound shipments during February 15 to February 21 grew by 26.87 per cent to $9.02 billion as compared to $7.11 billion in February 15 to February 21 last year.

The exports during February 1-21 last year stood at $20.04 billion.

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 8:13 pm

The country's merchandise exports rose by 26.4 per cent to $25.33 billion this month till February 21 on account of healthy performance by sectors including gems and jewellery, engineering, textiles and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry data.

The outbound shipments during February 15 to February 21 grew by 26.87 per cent to $9.02 billion as compared to $7.11 billion in February 15 to February 21 last year, the preliminary data showed.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to $335.44 billion as against $228.9 billion in the same period last year. The ministry is hopeful that the exports would cross the $400 billion target by the end of this fiscal. 

