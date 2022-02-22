Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Textiles Exports Can Touch $100 Billion In Next 5 Years: Government

Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said the country's apparel industry must focus on vertical integration to increase its scale and size and to benefit from the PLI scheme.

India's Textiles Exports Can Touch $100 Billion In Next 5 Years: Government
India's textile export currently stands at $40 billion.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 9:19 pm

India's annual textiles exports can rise to $100 billion in the next five years from the current $40 billion, a top official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 44th Foundation Day of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said the country's apparel industry must focus on vertical integration to increase its scale and size and to benefit from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Related stories

Exports Up 26.40% To $25.33 Billion Till February 21

India-UAE Trade Pact To Boost Apparel Exports, Employment, Say Exporters

"Apparel and garmenting is not very investment-centric but it is important from the employment point of view. Perhaps, there is a need for backward integration and more of you can get into integrated value-chain like spinning and weaving," Singh said.

Virtually addressing the event, the textiles secretary said that along with the PLI scheme, the government is committed to making the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme a success. The idea is not to just have a world-class infrastructure but also a thriving industry there, he added.

Stating that textiles have always been among the top priorities of the government, the secretary said, "There are a lot of big opportunities. The demand continues to be robust and China plus one sourcing strategy by the west is certainly a great opportunity for us."

Singh said it depends on how good, efficient and integrated the Indian apparel industry is and how it increases its size and scale.

 "We should be in a position to breach USD 20 billion apparel exports by next fiscal or the year after that," Singh said.

He added that the country's textile exports can increase from the current $40 billion to $100 billion in the next five years. 

Tags

Business National Exports Textile Exports Indian Trade And Exports Global / Exports Textiles Textile Industry Textile Companies Textile Sector Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Government Looking Into Governance Lapses At NSE, Says Finance Minister

Government Looking Into Governance Lapses At NSE, Says Finance Minister

Financial Viability Important For Starting New Overseas Flights Amid High Oil Prices: Vistara

Exports Up 26.40% To $25.33 Billion Till February 21

Delhi HC Seeks Response By Centre, SEBI, RBI On Plea Regarding Indiabulls Promoter Selling Stake

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Hiked After Elections

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire