Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
EU Looks At Tightening Noose Around Crypto Payments, Global Market Falls

The EU proposes to end anonymity of small crypto payments; the global cryptocurrency market falls slightly.

EU Looks At Tightening Noose Around Crypto Payments, Global Market Falls
Shiba Inu

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 9:52 am

The European Union parliament is set to vote on a proposal that ends the anonymity of small crypto payments. 

Singapore-based smartphone lock screen services platform Glance has purchased Gambit Sports, a Bengaluru-based gaming company. Glance hopes to bring NFT gaming services to people’s smartphones with this purchase.

The global crypto market cap decreased by 0.25 per cent to $1.99 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume too decreased by 17.67 per cent to $88.12 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

"Bitcoin crossed $45,000 for a short duration yesterday, and is currently trading slightly above $44,000. Ether and other major altcoins have underperformed when compared to Bitcoin, suggesting lower appetite for risk among crypto traders," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $44,285.54, higher by 0.86 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was, however, trading lower by 0.68 per cent at $3,106.02.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.26 per cent at $1.10, Algorand (ALGO) by 3.05 per cent at $0.8831, Binance Coin (BNB) by 0.98 per cent at $409.12, Solana (SOL) by 5.04 per cent at $98.22, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading lower by 3.36 per cent at $20.39.

Today’s top gainer was Chainbing (CBG), which was up by 569.91 per cent at $398.98. The top loser was PeaSwap Token (PEA), which was down by 70.69 per cent at $40.97.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices
Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.09 per cent at $0.1308. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04947. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also trading lower by 1.99 per cent at $0.00002406.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 11.27 per cent at $0.0000008481, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.71 per cent at $0.00003522, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 8.81 per cent at $0.01862.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 4.19 per cent at $20,502.61, Terra (LUNA) was down by 4.35 per cent at $89.23, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 3.27 per cent to $83.14, Uniswap (UNI) lost 2.13 per cent to trade at $10.52, and Aave (AAVE) fell 2.09 per cent to $161.91.


Latest Updates
Gen-Z spends more time on gaming than on any other activity online. So giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance's vision of building the world's largest live Internet platform,” said Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group and president and COO of Glance, reported Ndtvgadgets360.

European lawmakers at the Economic Affairs Committee have also proposed to change anti-money laundering (AML) reporting. Under a new proposal, they want to include reporting of crypto transfer between self-hosted or private crypto wallets too. And they also want to temporarily stop all crypto transfers between the EU and Turkey, and Hong Kong, reported Coindesk.

