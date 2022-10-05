Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

After Trying To Back Out, Elon Musk Proposes To Buy Twitter In A $44-Billion Deal

This is seen as a move by Musk to avoid a courtroom fight over one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history

Elon Musk

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 11:04 am

After trying to back out from the $44-billion deal to buy Twitter, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has proposed to go ahead with the deal for the original offer price of $54.20 a share. 

This is seen as a move by Musk to avoid a courtroom fight over one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter. 

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk said that buying Twitter is "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April.

Twitter shares jumped 12.7% to $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time, while Tesla shares rose by about 1%.

Earlier, Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. His argument for walking away from the deal — has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. 

Related stories

Why Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Internet Is Still Not Available In India?

After Twitter Whistleblower Claims, Elon Musk Looks To Delay Court Trial Till November

How Whistleblower's Allegations Could Give Advantage To Elon Musk Against Twitter

But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court's head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

Tags

Business National Elon Musk Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Twitter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention