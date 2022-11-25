Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Elon Musk To Relaunch Twitter Blue Next Week With New Colour Check

Musk said Twitter would introduce a “gold check” for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the blue one for individuals

Twitter logo, twitter news, twitter blue news
Twitter On Tuesday, Musk had announced that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended 'until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation' AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 3:16 pm

Elon Musk is likely to relaunch 'Twitter Blue' verification service next week, days after he paused the process citing a rise in imposter accounts. In a first, the social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” Musk tweeted.

He said Twitter would introduce a “gold check” for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.

All verified accounts will be “manually authenticated” before the check is activated, he said.

The CEO said Monday that Twitter would delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service.

On Tuesday, Musk had announced that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended " until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation"

The paid blue tick verification badge was earlier free for some individuals, popular personalities, and organisations.  Musk had introduced the $8 blue tick verification plan earlier this month, but it resulted in a lot of accounts impersonating other companies and popular personalities. 

Related stories

Just Got Laid Off – Former Twitter Employee Opens Up About The Recent Layoffs And More

Elon Musk Wants Encrypted DM In 'Twitter 2.0': Report

Twitter Blue: Elon Musk Pauses Relaunch Of Paid Twitter Blue Tick

The $8 Twitter Blue is another attempt by Musk to diversify the sources of revenue for the company, which largely depend on advertisements.

Meanwhile, Musk fired Twitter's nearly half of the around 7,500 staff after taking over the company in a $44 billion deal. 

Tags

Business National Elon Musk Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Latest News
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season