Elon Musk To Relaunch Twitter Blue Next Week With New Colour Check

Elon Musk is likely to relaunch 'Twitter Blue' verification service next week, days after he paused the process citing a rise in imposter accounts. In a first, the social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” Musk tweeted.

He said Twitter would introduce a “gold check” for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.

All verified accounts will be “manually authenticated” before the check is activated, he said.

The CEO said Monday that Twitter would delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service.

On Tuesday, Musk had announced that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended " until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation"

The paid blue tick verification badge was earlier free for some individuals, popular personalities, and organisations. Musk had introduced the $8 blue tick verification plan earlier this month, but it resulted in a lot of accounts impersonating other companies and popular personalities.

The $8 Twitter Blue is another attempt by Musk to diversify the sources of revenue for the company, which largely depend on advertisements.

Meanwhile, Musk fired Twitter's nearly half of the around 7,500 staff after taking over the company in a $44 billion deal.