Elon Musk Fires More Than 90% Of Twitter India Staff: Report

Elon Musk-led Twitter has fired more than 90% of its staff in India severely depleting its engineering and product staff.

The company had just over 200 employees in India, and the cuts left it with just about a dozen staff, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

About 70% of the jobs cut in India were from the product and engineering team which worked on a global mandate, the report said.

Positions were also slashed across functions including marketing, public policy and corporate communications.

Globally, Elon Musk’s Twitter reduced its headcount by about half or roughly 3,700 workers.

It’s unclear how Twitter expects to moderate that discourse with its newly reduced staff in the country, which has more than 100 languages.

The company has about 3,700 employees remaining globally.

