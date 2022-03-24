El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise

El Salvador is seeking support from crypto exchange Binance to go ahead with its execution of bitcoin as a legal tender and the issuance of bitcoin bonds. This was revealed by the country’s ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, on Wednesday, according to various media reports.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is also visiting El Salvador and plans to meet the El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele a day later, news reports quoted the ambassador as saying.

Among other news from the world of metaverse, Viacom18’s and India’s kids’ entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon, is gearing up to beam Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in metaverse, according to a press release issued by the company.

The awards show will come to life in a screening at Decentraland, the place of the first-ever metaverse concert. “‘This desktop-first experience of Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus presents Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021’ curated for audiences across the globe is sure to provide families with one of its kind immersive entertainment experiences,” the company said in a statement.

Elsewhere, EarnU, a crypto-friendly fantasy sports platform has entered the Indian market ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022. The brand provides a user-friendly play-to-earn experience to audiences across various sports and e-sports platforms on the basis of prediction of the games. According to company, the platform allows users to earn crypto rewards for correct predictions on major sports and e-sports. The game is free to play for BETU token holders.

Crypto Prices

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was up by 1.81 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $43,002.24 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.66 per cent, down by 0.21 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,046.60, with a rise of 2.68 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 1.72 per cent over the same period, and was trading at $409.74. Solana (SOL) was up by 8.42 per cent to $99.41, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 15.55 per cent to $1.13.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 14.09 per cent and was trading at $0.1396 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 5.30 per cent and was trading at $0.00002489. Dogelon Mars and Samoyedcoin were up by 3.12 per cent and 19.41 per cent, and trading at $0.0000007418 and $0.02038, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.96 trillion, registering an increase of 2.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $105.77 billion, up by 21.08 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

HOQU(HQX) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 754.77 per cent. It was trading at $0.0152 at 5:30 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Metakings (MTK) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 98.96 per cent. It was trading at $0.01066, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

