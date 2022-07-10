Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Eight Of Top 10 Firms Add Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore In M-Cap; HUL Tops Chart

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards.

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 10:16 am

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,81,209.89 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards.

Related stories

Mcap Of Nine Of Top-10 Valued Firms Jumps Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore; TCS Lead Gainer

Four Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore In Mcap Led By Reliance Industries

Mcap Of Top-Three Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore; Reliance Lead Gainer

Among the winners, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 50,058.05 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,86,422.74 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped Rs 35,956.8 crore to reach Rs 5,25,656.96 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 23,940.12 crore to Rs 7,75,832.15 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 19,797.24 crore to Rs 4,47,841.46 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) went higher by Rs 19,232.55 crore to Rs 4,35,922.66 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 15,126.4 crore to Rs 6,37,033.78 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by Rs 12,000.08 crore to Rs 3,81,833.20 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 5,098.65 crore to Rs 4,06,213.61 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS declined by Rs 18,770.93 crore to Rs 11,94,625.39 crore.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore. The results were declared post market hours.

The valuation of Reliance Industries went lower by Rs 11,805.14 crore to Rs 16,17,879.36 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. 

Tags

Business National Market Capitalisation Mcap Market Capitalization(Mcap) LIC Mcap HUL Reliance Industries State Bank Of India Bharti Airtel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties