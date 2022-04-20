Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Duty Drawback, GST Refunds Of Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore Issued To Exporters In FY22: CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri said the department is working on a scheme to facilitate gems and jewelry exports through e-commerce. 

Duty Drawback, GST Refunds Of Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore Issued To Exporters In FY22: CBIC
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 8:18 pm

The CBIC has issued duty drawbacks and GST refunds of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to exporters in the last fiscal ended March 2022, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri said the department is working on a scheme to facilitate gems and jewelry exports through e-commerce. 

Related stories

Group Of Ministers Yet To Take A View On GST Rate Rationalisation

GST Council May Do Away With 5% Rate; Move Items To 3% And 8% Slabs

Speaking at the Civil Services Day, he said that the department took several steps to fast-track refunds and free up the working capital of exporters during the Covid period.

"During 2021-22, we disbursed drawback of almost Rs 24,000 crore and GST refunds of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, which is a growth of 33 per cent over the previous year," he said, adding the department is "very keenly" focused on robust growth in revenue.

Referring to plans in digitization, Johri said, "We are working on business process re-engineering applicable for customs process applicable to SEZ units. We are also working on schemes for gems and jewelry exports through e-commerce. It is already happening domestically, and we can convert it for exporters to benefit from it". 

Tags

Business National Exports GST Goods And Services Tax Goods And Services Tax(GST) Central Board Of Indirect Taxes And Customs Central Board Of Indirect Taxes And Customs (CBIC) GST Returns GST Refunds
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos