Ducati Launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO: Price, Features, And Other Details Here

The bike has been created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT.

The bike features a 1079-cc engine which generates total power output of 86 hp.

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 3:57 pm

Luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati on Thursday said it has launched Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique "Giallo Ocra" livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air-cooled L-Twin engine," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.

The bike features a 1079-cc engine which generates a total power output of 86.

