Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Digital University To Reduce Cost Of Higher, Skill Education Drastically In India: Union Minister Pradhan

Home Business

Digital University To Reduce Cost Of Higher, Skill Education Drastically In India: Union Minister Pradhan

The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 5:52 pm

India is setting up a digital university which will bring down the cost of higher and skill education in the country drastically, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth. "We are setting up Digital University which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education and increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes," Pradhan said in a virtual address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Monday.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members -- China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- strengthening bilateral relations and regional security. "We are now creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth the horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines -- general education and skill education," the minister said.

Related stories

Union Budget Good For Punjab: Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP Appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Poll In-Charge For Karnataka

Centre Open To Views On New Education Policy: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Tags

Business Education Indian Economy Skill Training Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat