Digital University To Reduce Cost Of Higher, Skill Education Drastically In India: Union Minister Pradhan

India is setting up a digital university which will bring down the cost of higher and skill education in the country drastically, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth. "We are setting up Digital University which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education and increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes," Pradhan said in a virtual address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Monday.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members -- China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- strengthening bilateral relations and regional security. "We are now creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth the horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines -- general education and skill education," the minister said.