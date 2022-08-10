Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, FLOW Most Trending Crypto

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with gains on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, today’s most trending crypto was Flow (FLOW).

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 3.93 per cent to $1.08 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 5.45 per cent to $67.94 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $7.36 billion or 10.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $62.79 billion or about 92.42 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin fell 3.94 per cent to $22,917.21 and currently commands a 40.48 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price started sliding sometime around 2.44PM on August 9 and with each passing hour, it touched new lows. BTC seems to have bounced back a little this morning from its 24-hour low but is still in the red zone. The lowest price that BTC touched was $22,771.52.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,677.61 and it was down by 5.34 per cent.

ETH touched the red territory once around 12.19PM on August 9 but bounced back almost immediately to create a new high at $1,786.12. However around 2.44PM (the same time BTC started falling), ETH started its downhill journey. Just like BTC, it touched a new low with each passing hour. The 24-hour lowest price for ETH was $1,665.09



ETH’s trading volume was slightly up by 1.23 per cent at $17,294,919,015.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was down by 6.41 per cent at $39.48.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 4.51 per cent at $0.5071. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA was down by 28.37 per cent at $642,917,979.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.79 per cent at $315.23. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 0.57 per cent at $1,238,028,065.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.24 per cent at $0.06806. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 60.59 per cent at $650,396,479.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.99 per cent at $0.00001192.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.18 per cent at $11,067.28. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.76 per cent at $77,606,015.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.94 per cent at $27.72 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.16 per cent at $794,470,663.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 6.17 per cent at $96.61 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.09 per cent at $232,309,433.