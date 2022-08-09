Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates: Bitcoin Rises, Ethereum Up And Most Trending Crypto Today

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with gains on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, today’s most trending crypto was Ethereum, for the second consecutive day in a row.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.77 per cent to $1.12 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 71.22 per cent to $70.6 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $9.6 billion or 13.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $67.37 billion or about 95.42 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 2.26 per cent to $23,779.54 and currently commands a 40.49 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC started its upward journey sometime around 11 AM on August 8 and reached a high of $24,203.69 around 5 PM. However, the price could not sustain and fell. But its trading volume jumped by 80.62 per cent at $28,967,092,187.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,774.71 and it was up by 3.66 per cent.

Regarding price analysis, ETH saw strong support. Although prices fell slightly in the negative territory on August 8 at $1,711 around 10 AM but sometime after 1.49 PM, ETH started inching upwards and for the next two hours it kept on touching new highs. The highest price ETH touched was $1,806.82.

ETH’s trading volume jumped by 72.08 per cent at $17,219,473,899.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was up by 1.77 per cent at $42.19.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 0.43 per cent at $0.532. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA was up by 77.76 per cent at $934,771,509.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.75 per cent at $324.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.35 per cent at $1,229,691,084.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.91 per cent at $0.07037. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 103.56 per cent at $405,826,773.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.41 per cent at $0.00001229.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.28 per cent at $11,412.80. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.88 per cent at $72,514,548.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.09 per cent at $27.83 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.12 per cent at $994,212,541.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.13 per cent at $102.82 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 194.17 per cent at $402,133,662.