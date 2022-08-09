Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices: Crypto Market Trading Low, BTC down 3.69%, ETH falls 4.97%

Crypto market registers a slight slump on Tuesday after rallying for the past few days

Cryptocurrency Prices: Crypto Market Trading Low, BTC down 3.69%, ETH falls 4.97%

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 7:43 pm

Market Update


The global crypto market cap fell by 2.69 per cent to $1.10 trillion in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening, while the trading volume jumped 33.57 per cent to $72.85 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC prices declined 3.69 per cent to $23,279.91 in the last 24 hours to 5:40 pm IST. The intraday high was $24,188 and the low was $23257. The prices started falling from $23,817 at 2:44 pm IST. BTC’s market cap stood at around $445 billion, while the trading volume rose by 11.61 per cent to 25,531,783,736.

Ethereum (ETH)


ETH fell by 4.42 per cent to $1705.41. ETH market cap stood at $207,876,550,799, and the trading volume rose by 25.21 per cent to $17,028,940,619.

Altcoins
 

Solana (SOL)

SOL fell by 5.79 per cent to $40.85. Its trading volume rose by 7.90 per cent to $991,811,438, and the market cap fell by 5.76 to $14,230,692,866. It fell from $43.03 from its intraday high to $40.86 at 5:30 pm.

Cardano (ADA)


ADA was trading at 0.5182, fell by 5.02 per cent. Its trading volume was down 9.47 per cent to $682,674,161, and the market cap stood at $17,584,782,693.

Binance coin (BNB)
 

BNB was trading at $318.04, down 4.03 per cent in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $51,311,561,423, down 4.03 per cent. Its trading volume fell by 5.83 per cent to 1,194,325,947. 

Meme Coins
 

Dogecoin (DOGE) 


Doge was trading at $0.06986, down 1.62 per cent. Its trading volume increased by 127.50 per cent to $629,459,141, and the market cap fell by 1.61 per cent to $9,268,844,170.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)


SHIB was trading at 0.00001209, down 4.05 per cent. Its trading volume rose 46.12 per cent to $605,130,490, and the market cap fell by 4.05 to $6,635,767,147.

