Cryptocurrency Prices Today: XRP Jumps over 7%, BTC, Altcoins Trade Flat

Although most cryptos were trading in the red in the last 24 hours, major digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw modest gains.

The global crypto market rose 0.31 per cent to $963.6 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 11.9 per cent to $61.1 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:01 pm., according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic, and it was trading at $0.000318. It increased by 18.8 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Celsius, which was trading at $1.57 with a 9.8 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 0.45 per cent, and it was trading at $19,875. Its market cap increased by 0.46 per cent to $380.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.1 per cent to $29.5 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market rose by 0.08 per cent to 39.5 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 2.4 per cent to $1,429 and its market cap decreased by 2.4 per cent to $174.9 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 26.6 per cent to $14.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 7.4 per cent to trade at $0.3529, while its market cap increased by 7.4 per cent to $17.5 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 4.2 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 0.3 per cent to $32.8. Its market cap increased by 0.3 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 22.4 per cent to $681.5 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.5 per cent to $0.4749. Its market cap increased by 2.5 per cent to $16.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.9 per cent to $541.3 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.6 per cent to $0.06067, its market cap rose by 1.2 per cent to $8.04 billion, and its trading volume increased by 29.2 per cent to $203.01 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.27 per cent to trade at $0.0000117. Its market cap increased by 0.27 per cent to $6.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.1 per cent to $223.2 million.