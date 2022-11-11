Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Rallies As BTC Gains 4.4%, ETH Up 6.7% & FTX Rallies 30%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Friday evening as Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins rallied. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies for the past few days, rose 5.3 per cent.

The most trending crypto was BNB, the native token of the Binance crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $871.2 billion, up by 5.01 per cent, but the overall trading volume decreased by 26.3 per cent to $130.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer is FTX Token, up by 30.2 per cent to $3.4. The top loser is the Huobi token, trading at $5.9, down by 2.9 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gains 4.4 per cent to $17,294 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 332.1 billion. Its intraday low was $16,290, and the trading volume fell 30.3 per cent to $71.3 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up 6.7 per cent to $1,269 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market stood at 155.3 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 29.6 per cent to $25.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price is up 24.01 per cent to $17.3 on Nov 11, 2022.

XRP rose 8.2 per cent to $0.3895, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 31.9 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gained 3.04 per cent to $0.3602. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 41.3 per cent to $923.02 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.3 per cent to $0.08685. Its 24-hour trading volume fell by 32.6 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 3.3 per cent to $0.00001006.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 6.8 per cent to $6,502. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 35.07 per cent to $40.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gains 5.3 per cent to $14.8, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 51.1 per cent to $366.03 million.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at a gain of 5.4 per cent at $66.7, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 32.01 per cent to $147.9 million.