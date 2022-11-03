Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Gains As ETH Up 0.06%, XRP Rises 1.1%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Thursday evening. Ethereum (ETH) and many other altcoins saw gains. Dogecoin, the best-performing and most trending cryptocurrency for the past few days, rose 2.4 per cent.

The overall crypto market stood at $1.01 trillion. The total trading volume rose by 49.08 per cent to $108.6 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer is Arweave. It is up by 58.8 per cent to $15.94. The top loser is Chain, which was trading at $0.05342, having fallen by 13.90 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC has fallen 0.55 per cent to $20,293 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 389.5 million. Its intraday low was $20,087. Later, its trading volume increased by 486.6 per cent to $224.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 0.06 per cent to $1,547 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market stood at 189.3 million. Its trading volume increased by 789 per cent to $130.5 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 1.5 per cent to $31.8 on November 3, 2022.

XRP is up 1.1 per cent to $0.4583, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 1573.5 per cent to $19.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gains 1.2 per cent to $0.396. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 151.6 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 2.4 per cent to $0.1337. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 111.5 per cent to $11.8 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 1.2 per cent to $0.00001217.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 3.8 per cent to $8,157. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 164.9 per cent to $53.009 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 4.6 per cent to $18.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 155.1 per cent to $662.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at a gain of 38.2 per cent at $151.9, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 38.2 per cent to $151.9 million.