Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Gains As ETH Up 0.06%, XRP Rises 1.1%

Bitcoin fell 0.55 per cent, while Ethereum and Solana rose 0.06 and 1.5 per cent, respectively. Arweave is the top gainer, with a 58.8 per cent jump to $15.9

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:26 pm

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Thursday evening. Ethereum (ETH) and many other altcoins saw gains. Dogecoin, the best-performing and most trending cryptocurrency for the past few days, rose 2.4 per cent.

The overall crypto market stood at $1.01 trillion. The total trading volume rose by 49.08 per cent to $108.6 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer is Arweave. It is up by 58.8 per cent to $15.94. The top loser is Chain, which was trading at $0.05342, having fallen by 13.90 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC has fallen 0.55 per cent to $20,293 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 389.5 million. Its intraday low was $20,087. Later, its trading volume increased by 486.6 per cent to $224.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 0.06 per cent to $1,547 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market stood at 189.3 million. Its trading volume increased by 789 per cent to $130.5 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 1.5 per cent to $31.8 on November 3, 2022.

Related stories

Discover The 5 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency Of 2022

Sandbox Price Prediction: Crypto Games Calvaria And Tamadoge Provide More Thrills

7 Best Crypto Under $1 To Invest In That Will Explode In 2023

XRP is up 1.1 per cent to $0.4583, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 1573.5 per cent to $19.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gains 1.2 per cent to $0.396. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 151.6 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 2.4 per cent to $0.1337. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 111.5 per cent to $11.8 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 1.2 per cent to $0.00001217.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 3.8 per cent to $8,157. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 164.9 per cent to $53.009 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 4.6 per cent to $18.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 155.1 per cent to $662.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at a gain of 38.2 per cent at $151.9, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 38.2 per cent to $151.9 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Crypto Prices DeFi Finances Bitcoin / Digital Currency Investments Meme Coins
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments