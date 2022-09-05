Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Soars 0.56% Before Bellatrix Upgrade, Bitcoin, Other Altcoins Fall

Bitcoin fell by 0.23 per cent to $19,748, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 0.56 per cent to $1,565 on Monday evening.

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 6:22 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose slightly in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.12 per cent to $975.28 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 14.81 per cent to $50.36 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:10 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Ravencoin, and it was trading at $0.032. It increased by 7.67 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Helium, which was trading at $7.41 with a 3.90 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

 

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.23 per cent, and it was trading at $19,748. Its intraday low was $19,720 at 11:19 pm, but it has risen slightly since then. Its market cap decreased by 0.22 per cent to $378.03 billion, and its trading volume increased by 14.82 per cent to $27.4 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.01 per cent to 38.79 per cent.

 

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 0.56 per cent to $1,565, and its market cap increased by 0.57 per cent to $191.3 billion. Its trading volume increased by 26.37 per cent to $10.2 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

 

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price fell by 1.67 per cent to trade at $0.3246, while its market cap decreased by 1.67 per cent to $16.1 billion, and the trading volume increased by 49.71 per cent to $602.4 million.

 

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 0.17 per cent to $31.61. Its market cap decreased by 0.17 per cent to $11.05 billion, and its trading volume increased by 31.39 per cent to $425.3 million.

 

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.09 per cent to $0.4859. Its market cap decreased by 2.09 per cent to $16.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.03 per cent to $739.5 million.

 

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.10 per cent to $0.06189, and its market cap fell by 2.10 per cent to $8.2 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 21.38 per cent to $217.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 6.04 per cent to trade at $0.00001237. Its market cap decreased by 6.04 per cent to $6.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.53 per cent to $447.4 million.

