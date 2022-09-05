Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Soars 0.56% Before Bellatrix Upgrade, Bitcoin, Other Altcoins Fall

Cryptocurrency prices rose slightly in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.12 per cent to $975.28 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 14.81 per cent to $50.36 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:10 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Ravencoin, and it was trading at $0.032. It increased by 7.67 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Helium, which was trading at $7.41 with a 3.90 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.23 per cent, and it was trading at $19,748. Its intraday low was $19,720 at 11:19 pm, but it has risen slightly since then. Its market cap decreased by 0.22 per cent to $378.03 billion, and its trading volume increased by 14.82 per cent to $27.4 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.01 per cent to 38.79 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 0.56 per cent to $1,565, and its market cap increased by 0.57 per cent to $191.3 billion. Its trading volume increased by 26.37 per cent to $10.2 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 1.67 per cent to trade at $0.3246, while its market cap decreased by 1.67 per cent to $16.1 billion, and the trading volume increased by 49.71 per cent to $602.4 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 0.17 per cent to $31.61. Its market cap decreased by 0.17 per cent to $11.05 billion, and its trading volume increased by 31.39 per cent to $425.3 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.09 per cent to $0.4859. Its market cap decreased by 2.09 per cent to $16.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.03 per cent to $739.5 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.10 per cent to $0.06189, and its market cap fell by 2.10 per cent to $8.2 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 21.38 per cent to $217.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 6.04 per cent to trade at $0.00001237. Its market cap decreased by 6.04 per cent to $6.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.53 per cent to $447.4 million.