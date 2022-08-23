Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Rebounds, Trading Above $1,600, BTC Gains 1%

The global cryptocurrency market was relatively stable on Tuesday, with modest gains in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices.

The global crypto market rose 1.74 per cent to $1.03 trillion, while the trading volume increased by 15.07 per cent to $70.21 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:45 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Tuesday’s top gainer was Chiliz token. It was trading at $0.2285, up 17.42 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Celsius, trading at $1.74, down 10.37 per cent in the last 24 hours.



Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC soared by 1.01 per cent to $21,485. It fell to $20,984 at 11:49 pm but quickly reclaimed the 21,000 mark and has remained mostly stable since.

Its market cap increased by 1.02 per cent to $411.01 billion, and its trading volume increased by 25.94 per cent to $32.94 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market rose by 0.30 per cent to 39.98 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 3.05 per cent to $1,620. Its market cap increased by 3.06 per cent to $197.8 billion and its trading volume jumped 6.60 per cent to $17.8 billion.



Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared 1.51 per cent to trade at $0.3417, while its market cap increased by 1.84 per cent to $16.9 billion. XRP’s trading volume increased by 14.07 per cent to $949.4 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.90 per cent to $35.65. Its market cap increased by 2.90 per cent to $12.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.48 per cent to $973.7 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.36 per cent to $0.4603. Its market cap increased by 2.32 per cent to $15.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.93 per cent to $638.02 million.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.66 per cent to $0.06865, its market cap rose by 2.66 per cent to $9.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.95 per cent to $366.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.34 per cent to trade at $0.00001323. Its market cap increased by 1.34 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 1.51 per cent to $439.09 million.