Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH, BTC Edge Lower After Ethereum Merge

Cryptocurrency prices fell slightly in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.52 per cent to $991.5 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 10.2 per cent to $89.1 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:01 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Golem, trading at $0.3648. It increased by 18.69 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was eCash, trading at $0.00004415, down 12.1 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.96 per cent, and it was trading at $20,179. Its market cap decreased by 0.96 per cent to $386.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.4 per cent to $40.4 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.15 per cent to 38.99 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.42 per cent to $1,593 and its market cap decreased by 0.41 per cent to $195.05 billion. Its trading volume increased by 8.2 per cent to $25.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.54 per cent to trade at $0.3383, while its market cap increased by 0.54 per cent to $16.8 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 8.04 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 1.23 per cent to $33.94. Its market cap increased by 1.34 per cent to $12.01 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 28.25 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.82 per cent to $0.4766. Its market cap increased by 0.82 per cent to $16.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.06 per cent to $820.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.13 per cent to $0.06062, its market cap rose by 0.13 per cent to $8.04 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 26.1 per cent to $358.6 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.98 per cent to trade at $0.00001204. Its market cap decreased by 0.98 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 22.6 per cent to $350.4 million.