Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH, BTC Edge Lower After Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.96 per cent to $20,179, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 0.42 per cent to $1,593 on Thursday evening

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 5:39 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell slightly in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.52 per cent to $991.5 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 10.2 per cent to $89.1 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:01 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Golem, trading at $0.3648. It increased by 18.69 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was eCash, trading at $0.00004415, down 12.1 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.96 per cent, and it was trading at $20,179. Its market cap decreased by 0.96 per cent to $386.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.4 per cent to $40.4 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.15 per cent to 38.99 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.42 per cent to $1,593 and its market cap decreased by 0.41 per cent to $195.05 billion. Its trading volume increased by 8.2 per cent to $25.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.54 per cent to trade at $0.3383, while its market cap increased by 0.54 per cent to $16.8 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 8.04 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 1.23 per cent to $33.94. Its market cap increased by 1.34 per cent to $12.01 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 28.25 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Related stories

The UK Emphasizes Crypto-Friendliness, As Ripple, Avalanche, Big Eyes Coin Aim For The Moon

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: US Inflation Numbers Continue To Hit Crypto Market, Bitcoin Below $20,000

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges 9%, ETH Down 7.6% Over US Inflation Figures

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.82 per cent to $0.4766. Its market cap increased by 0.82 per cent to $16.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.06 per cent to $820.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.13 per cent to $0.06062, its market cap rose by 0.13 per cent to $8.04 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 26.1 per cent to $358.6 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.98 per cent to trade at $0.00001204. Its market cap decreased by 0.98 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 22.6 per cent to $350.4 million.

Tags

Business Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Cardano Solana Ethereum Bitcoin / Digital Currency Crypto Update Ripple
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?