Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Up As BTC, ETH Rise Over 3%

Bitcoin rose by 3.64 per cent, and it was trading at $21,316.01, while Ethereum was up by 3.37 per cent to $1,639.32 on Saturday evening

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 5:18 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with both Bitcoin and Ethereum rising along with altcoins, such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others.

Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also rose. Loopspring was the most trending crypto today.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.92 per cent to $1.06 trillion, and its trading volume was up by 29.27 per cent to $110.56 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 4.00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity; it was up by 17.89 per cent to $10.80. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $4.35 with a loss of 8.66 per cent in the last 24 hours on Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose by 3.64 per cent, and it was trading at $21,316.01. Its market cap increased by 3.64 per cent to $409.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.74 per cent to $62.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.18 per cent to 38.58 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 3.37 per cent to $1,639.32, while its market cap increased by 3.60 per cent to $200.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 48.88 per cent to $20.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 1.01 per cent to trade at $0.4937, while its market cap decreased by 0.73 per cent to $24.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 129.16 per cent to $2.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 8.01 per cent to $34.99. Its market cap increased by 8.07 per cent to $12.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 86.61 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 4.05 per cent to $0.4254. Its market cap increased by 4.02 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 23.43 per cent to $828.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 7.51 per cent to $0.1279. Its market cap rose by 5.9 per cent to $16.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.47 per cent to $264.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 2.23 per cent to trade at $0.00001272. Its market cap increased by 1.90 per cent to $6.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 1.28 per cent to $619.9 million.

