Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As ETH Climbs Over 7%, BTC Up By 2%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 2.91 per cent to $19,299, while Ethereum (ETH) is up by 7.98 per cent to $1,633 on Thursday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 7:03 pm

Prices of most cryptocurrencies rose in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 4.24 per cent to $978.73 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 10.43 per cent to $74.08 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic, and it was trading at $0.0005313. It increased by 50.84 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was OKB, which was trading at $13.76, down 3.93 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

 

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 2.91 per cent, and it was trading at $19,299. Its market cap increased by 2.91 per cent to $369.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 13.35 per cent to $34.6 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.48 per cent to 37.76 per cent.

 

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 7.98 per cent to $1,633 and its market cap increased by 7.99 per cent to $199.7 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.68 per cent to $18.6 billion.

Other Altcoins

 

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.10 per cent to $0.4714. Its market cap increased by 2.10 per cent to $16.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.78 per cent to $643.5 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 3.30 per cent to trade at $0.3319, while its market cap increased by 3.30 per cent to $16.4 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 11.58 per cent to $1.07 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 6.27 per cent to $33.08. Its market cap increased by 6.27 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 20.25 per cent to $844.8 million.

Meme Coins

 

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.32 per cent to $0.0607, its market cap rose by 2.32 per cent to $8.05 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 37.33 per cent to $273.2 million.

 

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.39 per cent to trade at $0.00001223. Its market cap increased by 1.39 per cent to $6.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.50 per cent to $325.09 million.

