Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rally Continues As BTC Soars 7% And ETH Up By 3%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 7.81 per cent to $20,794, while Ethereum (ETH) is up by 3.89 per cent to $1,695 on Friday evening

The global crypto market jumped 5.07 per cent to $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume up by 15.52 per cent to $86.61 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:05 pm IST on Friday.
The global crypto market jumped 5.07 per cent to $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume up by 15.52 per cent to $86.61 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:05 pm IST on Friday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:49 pm

Most cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), soared in the last 24 hours to Friday evening, in line with strong gains in the broader market.

The global crypto market jumped 5.07 per cent to $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume up by 15.52 per cent to $86.61 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:05 pm IST on Friday, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Ravencoin, up 22.83 per cent to $0.04438 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD, down 10.6 per to $0.04099 in the same period.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose 7.81 per cent to $20,794. Its market cap rose by 7.81 per cent to $398.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 22.52 per cent to $41.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell 0.90 per cent to 38.65 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 3.89 per cent to $1,695 and its market cap increased by 3.90 per cent to $2007.4 billion. Its trading volume increased by 11.13 per cent to $20.7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 4.84 per cent to $.4942. Its market cap increased by 4.84 per cent to $16.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 26.88 per cent to $802.6 million.

Related stories

This Crypto Raised $10 Million In Presale In 4 Weeks And Experts Say Will Explode 50x By 2023

Cardano (ADA) Establishing Dominance in the Crypto Market – But TAMA Is Better

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As ETH Climbs Over 7%, BTC Up By 2%

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 6.72 per cent to trade at $0.3538, while its market cap increased by 6.72 per cent to $17.5 billion, and the trading volume increased by 17.58 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 7.31 per cent to $35.49. Its market cap increased by 7.31 per cent to $12.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 45.91 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 4.74 per cent to $0.06354, its market cap rose by 4.74 per cent to $8.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 48.27 per cent to $404.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 4.74 per cent to trade at $0.00001326. Its market cap increased by 8.39 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 97.63 per cent to $642.4 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Ethereum Shiba Inu Bitcoin (BTC) Cardano Meme Coins Dogecoin
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  