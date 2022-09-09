Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rally Continues As BTC Soars 7% And ETH Up By 3%

Most cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), soared in the last 24 hours to Friday evening, in line with strong gains in the broader market.

The global crypto market jumped 5.07 per cent to $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume up by 15.52 per cent to $86.61 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:05 pm IST on Friday, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Ravencoin, up 22.83 per cent to $0.04438 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD, down 10.6 per to $0.04099 in the same period.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose 7.81 per cent to $20,794. Its market cap rose by 7.81 per cent to $398.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 22.52 per cent to $41.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell 0.90 per cent to 38.65 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 3.89 per cent to $1,695 and its market cap increased by 3.90 per cent to $2007.4 billion. Its trading volume increased by 11.13 per cent to $20.7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 4.84 per cent to $.4942. Its market cap increased by 4.84 per cent to $16.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 26.88 per cent to $802.6 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 6.72 per cent to trade at $0.3538, while its market cap increased by 6.72 per cent to $17.5 billion, and the trading volume increased by 17.58 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 7.31 per cent to $35.49. Its market cap increased by 7.31 per cent to $12.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 45.91 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 4.74 per cent to $0.06354, its market cap rose by 4.74 per cent to $8.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 48.27 per cent to $404.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 4.74 per cent to trade at $0.00001326. Its market cap increased by 8.39 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 97.63 per cent to $642.4 million.