Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Falls; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 1%

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 1.03 per cent to $935.91 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 7.58 per cent to $63.29 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Steller (XLM), and it was trading at $0.1191. It increased by 4.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $4.21 with a 7.29 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.10 per cent, and it was trading at $19,269.67. Its market cap decreased by 0.96 per cent to $369.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.91 per cent to $37.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.10 per cent to 39.41 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.16 per cent to $1,324.06, and its market cap decreased by 1.16 per cent to $162.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 11.1 per cent to $11.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 1.26 per cent to trade at $0.4726, while its market cap decreased by 1.26 per cent to $23.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 45 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.74 per cent to $33.03. Its market cap decreased by 2.64 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 10.35 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.16 per cent to $0.4327. Its market cap decreased by 0.14 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.09 per cent to $472.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.99 per cent to $0.06173, while its market cap fell by 1.96 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 110.69 per cent to $475.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.36 per cent to trade at $0.00001126. Its market cap decreased by 1.41 per cent to $6.635 billion, and its trading volume increased by 48.26 per cent to $277 million.