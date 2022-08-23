Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down, Ethereum Up, Stargate Finance (STG) Most Trending Crypto

The largest cryptocurrency with 39.8 per cent dominance, Bitcoin (BTC), was trading with losses. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), was trading with gains. Most of the other altcoins were trading with losses and the decentralised finance coins were trading with gains as of this morning. The most trending coin today was Stargate Finance (STG), and the top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ).

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.01 per cent to $1.02 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 18.87 per cent to $70.65 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.42 billion, or 7.67 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $63.82 billion, or about 90.34 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ), which was up by 20.86 per cent at $0.2234. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 18.82 per cent at $1.73.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell 0.83 per cent to $21,352.16.

Regarding price analysis, BTC made its 24-hour low on August 22, sometime after 12.39 pm and it was not until after 2.14 pm that the price of BTC rose above its lowest point of the day and breached the $21,000 mark. Then around 9.34 pm, BTC made its day’s high at $21,486.78 but then in subsequent trading sessions lost all the gains it made since morning and by 12.19 am on August 23, BTC was back at $21,000 levels. The entire trading session of BTC resulted in significant volatility but its price remained range-bound.

The lowest price for BTC today was $20,939.18 and its trading volume was up by 37.53 per cent at $32,156,752,595.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,629.90, which is a gain of 1.32 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Like BTC, ETH too was trading with losses for the entire part of August 22 and right around 12.39 pm, it touched made its day’s low. However, after around 2.59 pm, ETH’s price started recovering and with each passing hour, a new high was created, though still in the red territory. But around 5.09 am on August 23, ETH managed to push through the $1,600 mark and is now trading with gains.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,535.01. ETH’s trading volume was up by 18.89 per cent at $18,635,581,315.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was down by 2.42 per cent at $35.49 today.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.41 per cent to $0.4603. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 17.85 per cent to $724,342,574.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.78 per cent at $298.26. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.93 per cent at $1,455,157,044.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.28 per cent at $0.06869. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.29 per cent at $451,601,485.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 1.4 per cent at $0.00001323.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 4.04 per cent at $9,102.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 44.26 per cent at $57,645,546.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.27 per cent at $22.80 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.57 per cent at $526,957,482.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.25 per cent at $88.58

and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 47.29 per cent at $194,519,417.