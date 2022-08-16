Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Loses 4% Ethereum Falls 6%, Shiba Inu Today’s Most Trending

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with losses on Tuesday morning. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was today’s most trending crypto for the second consecutive day.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 3.74 per cent to $1.14 trillion as of 8.50 pm. The global crypto volume was up by 18.12 per cent to $77.14 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.96 billion, or 7.72 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $70.6 billion, or about 91.52 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ), which was up by 16.67 per cent at $0.2107. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 39.56 per cent at $2.68.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin fell by 4.63 per cent to $23,909.96. Regarding price analysis, BTC remained under selling pressure throughout the last 24 hours from now. However, there was significant buying momentum which held the price as it did not crack beyond $23,800 for the time being despite several selling attempts.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,839.77 and its trading volume was up by 30.43 per cent at $33,607,794,109.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,868.27, reporting a decline of 6.15 per cent.

ETH’s trading behaviour was the opposite of BTC although both remained in the negative territory. ETH saw its price sharply fall from $2,000 levels sometime around 10 am on Monday. After that with each passing hour it fell to a new low price. However, a buying attempt was made to push ETH’s price above $1,900, and it was partially successful too. But the price could not sustain at that level and hence came down.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,867.69. ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.37 per cent at $19,937,449,078.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was down by 7.62 per cent at $43.28 today.

Cardano (ADA) lost 4.65 per cent at $0.5526. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 3.86 per cent to $862,819,159.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.74 per cent at $315.99. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.36 per cent at $1,111,533,630.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.75 per cent at $0.07855. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 47.57 per cent at $859,641,611.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 6.76 per cent at $0.00001552.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell by 4.12 per cent at $11,003.43. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.32 per cent at $52,025,803.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.24 per cent at $27.62 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.11 per cent at $481,233,074.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.25 per cent at $108.19 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 55.19 per cent at $242,154,985.