Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise Slightly, Shiba Inu Up 3%, Stargate Finance (STG) Most Trending Crypto

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), along with popular meme coin Shiba Inu were trading with gains. Other altcoins were too trading in the green zone though meme coin Dogecoin was trading with losses. The most trending coin today was Stargate Finance (STG) and the top gainer was EOS (EOS).

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.95 per cent to $1.02 trillion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 19.3 per cent to $58.68 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $4.51 billion, or 7.68 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $56.09 billion, or about 95.59 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was EOS (EOS), which was up by 8.18 per cent at $1.54. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 18.29 per cent at $2.15.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin rose by 0.83 per cent to $21,439.97.

Regarding price analysis, BTC was trading with losses for the most part of August 21 but sometime around 1.39 pm, the price gained significant upward momentum. This momentum uplifted the price of Bitcoin for the remainder of the day and continues to do so today too. Although the price of BTC currently trades with gains, the trade is very choppy and volatile, resulting in frequent ups and downs in the price.

The lowest price for BTC today was $21,103.20 and its trading volume was down by 11.23 per cent at $23,420,754,624.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,608.35, which is a gain of 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Like BTC, ETH too was trading with losses for the most part of August 21 until after 1.39 pm, when the price suddenly spiked. This suddenly gained momentum, and made the price of ETH cross the $1,600 mark. But then around 3.44 am on August 22, the price of ETH fully diluted all its gains and slipped right past the $1,600 mark and further into the red territory. But this lasted for about 15 minutes because by 3.59 am, ETH was back in the green territory, above $1,600.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,569.05. ETH’s trading volume was down by 11.92 per cent at $15,717,250,868.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was up by 2.45 per cent at $36.38 today.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 2.05 per cent at $0.4607. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 13.85 per cent to $614,819,862.

Binance (BNB) was up by 5.13 per cent at $300.02. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.88 per cent at $1,300,336,170.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.64 per cent at $0.0689. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.42 per cent at $416,909,922.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3 per cent at $0.00001346.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 1.09 per cent at $8,746.36. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.17 per cent at $39,995,144.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.81 per cent at $22.73 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.5 per cent at $493,720,338.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.99 per cent at $85.59

and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.11 per cent at $132,239,849.