Crypto prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 1.9%, ETH Up 3.8%

The global crypto market rose 2.2 per cent to $837.6 billion in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening, lifted by gains in most cryptocurrencies.

The overall market volume also rose 7.2 per cent to $48.5 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

CAKE, the native token of the PanCakeSwap decentralized crypto exchange, was the most trending crypto today. Dogecoin, the popular meme coin, fell 9.03 per cent.

Tuesday’s top gainer was the Fantom Token, up 13.2 per cent to $0.214. The top loser was Celo, down 2.54 per cent to $0.6216 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.9 per cent to $16,514. Its market cap stood at 317.4 billion. The intraday low was $16,054, while its trading volume increased by 4.43 per cent to $26.10 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum went up by 3.85 per cent to $1,215 in the last 24 hours. ETH’s market cap stood at $148.7 billion, while the trading volume rose 30.4 per cent to $7.9 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 1.45 per cent to $13.6.

XRP is up 3.1 per cent to $0.393, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 4.5 per cent to $1.06 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gains 2.2 per cent to $0.3116. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 10.56 per cent to $216.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 8.16 per cent to $0.1024. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 25.6 per cent to $1.36 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 2.05 per cent to $0.000009219.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gains 3.3 per cent to $6,463. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 3.3 per cent to $236.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises 2.8 per cent to $12.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 2.9 per cent to $179.04 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up 4.58 per cent at $62.2, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 17.9 per cent to $68.3 million.