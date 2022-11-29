Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 1.9%, ETH Up 3.8%

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) rose 1.9 per cent, 3.8 per cent, and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Fantom Token was the top gainer, up 13.2 per cent to $0.214

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 4:40 pm

The global crypto market rose 2.2 per cent to $837.6 billion in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening, lifted by gains in most cryptocurrencies.

The overall market volume also rose 7.2 per cent to $48.5 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

CAKE, the native token of the PanCakeSwap decentralized crypto exchange, was the most trending crypto today. Dogecoin, the popular meme coin, fell 9.03 per cent.

Tuesday’s top gainer was the Fantom Token, up 13.2 per cent to $0.214. The top loser was Celo, down 2.54 per cent to $0.6216 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.9 per cent to $16,514. Its market cap stood at 317.4 billion. The intraday low was $16,054, while its trading volume increased by 4.43 per cent to $26.10 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum went up by 3.85 per cent to $1,215 in the last 24 hours. ETH’s market cap stood at $148.7 billion, while the trading volume rose 30.4 per cent to $7.9 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Related stories

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction - Will ETH Hardfork Perform Better Than Its Origin Crypto

5 Predictions For Crypto In 2023 - Why Will The Market Recover And What You Should Buy

Is Crypto Dead? Here’s Why Crypto Prices Have Dumped

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 1.45 per cent to $13.6.

XRP is up 3.1 per cent to $0.393, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 4.5 per cent to $1.06 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gains 2.2 per cent to $0.3116. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 10.56 per cent to $216.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 8.16 per cent to $0.1024. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 25.6 per cent to $1.36 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 2.05 per cent to $0.000009219.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gains 3.3 per cent to $6,463. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 3.3 per cent to $236.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises 2.8 per cent to $12.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 2.9 per cent to $179.04 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up 4.58 per cent at $62.2, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 17.9 per cent to $68.3 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Crypto Market Meme Coins Ethereum Bitcoins DeFi Finances
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live