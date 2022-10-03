Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Gains 0.25%, Ethereum Down 0.07% Amid Volatile Trading Session

Most cryptocurrency were trading in the green on Monday evening, with major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were trading flat along with other altcoins.

Meme coins, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also trading in the green.

Today’s most trending crypto was Viberate (VIB), a music analytics platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $926.1 billion, while the overall market’s trading volume rose 27.6 per cent to $47.6 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Reserve Rights. It was up by 5.1 per cent at $0.01001. The top loser was Huobi, trading at $4.05 with a 6.8 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC soared by 0.25 per cent to $19,163 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade was highly volatile at around 9 am, falling sharply from $19,188 to $18,088, the lowest trading price of October 3. Its trading volume increased by 35.2 per cent to $24.6 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum fell 0.07 per cent to $1,291 in the last 24 hours to Monday evening. Ethereum was much more volatile than Bitcoin. At 9:19 am, ETH fell from $1,294 to $1,285, but climbed back to $1,298. Its trading volume rose 31.4 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was down 0.17 per cent at $32.28 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down 2.6 per cent at $0.4446, and its 24-hour trading volume was up 26.9 per cent at $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.25 per cent to $0.4221. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 32.8 per cent to $442.1 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.76 per cent at $0.06014. Its 24-hour trading volume was down 10.78 per cent at $202.4 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.89 per cent to $0.00001107.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.35 per cent to $7,979. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.28 per cent at $19.3 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.10 per cent at $16.74 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.8 per cent at $185.1 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.06 per cent at $74.2 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.9 per cent at $74.1 million.