Crypto Market Rises, BTC Up 2.39%, ETH Gains 4.10%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Friday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) gained along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was PanCakeSwap, which is the token of Pan Cake Swap, a decentralised exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $861.07 billion, up by 2.39 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 19.40 per cent to $37.90 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was the The Graph. It was up by 7.39 per cent to $0.6676. The top loser was Synthetix, which was trading at $1.89, having fallen by 3.57 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 2.39 per cent to $17,229 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $331.2 billion. Its intraday low was $16,788. Later, its trading volume increased 24.98 per cent to $21.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 4.10 per cent to $1,284 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $157.1 billion. Its trading volume increased 40 per cent to $6.53 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.08 per cent to $13.91 on December 9, 2022.

XRP was up 1.54 per cent to $0.3918, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.29 per cent to $745.79 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 1.49 per cent to $0.3154. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 20.24 per cent to $146.58 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 2.04 per cent to $0.09828. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 5.48 per cent to $436.8 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.51 per cent to $0.000009312.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 1.09 per cent to $7,043. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.19 per cent to $18.8 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 2.6 per cent to $13.56, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.4 per cent to $119.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) gained 2.94 per cent to $62.90, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.94 per cent to $44.5 million.