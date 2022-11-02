Crypto Market Falls, BTC Down By 1.04%, ETH Falls By 3.3% Ahead Of FOMC Announcement

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Wednesday evening. Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best performing currency for the past few days, fell by 13.1 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was Dogecoin, which is meme coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 15.4 per cent to $72.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Basic Attention token. It was up by 6.8 per cent to $0.3205. The top loser was Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.1307, having fallen by 12.3 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.04 per cent to $20,406 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 391.7 million. Its intraday low was $20,359. Later, its trading volume increased 14.3 per cent to $38.2 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 3.3 per cent to $1,548 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 189.4 million. Its trading volume decreased by 20.04 per cent to $14.6 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 5.09 per cent to $31.3 as on November 2, 2022.

XRP was down 2.5 per cent to $0.452, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.8 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 5.2 per cent to $0.391. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 4.2 per cent to $514.06 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 13.1 per cent to $0.1303. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 29.1 per cent to $5.6 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 9.3 per cent to $0.00001197.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 4.2 per cent to $7,858. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.1 per cent to $19.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell by 7.9 per cent to $17.8, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 45.6 per cent to $258.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 3.7 per cent at $82.2, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.4 per cent to $109.8 million.