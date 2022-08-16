Crypto Currency Prices Today: BTC Falls 0.75%, Ethereum Slides 0.67% Amid Volatile Trading

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, were trading in the red on Tuesday evening, dragging down the global crypto market cap by 0.02 per cent to $1.15 trillion. The trading volume of the broader market also decreased by 12.67 per cent as of 4:24 pm IST.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC decreased by 0.75 per cent to $24,030.20. Its market cap decreased by 0.74 per cent to $459,529,109,744, and it’s trading volume decreased by 5.74 per cent to $28,896,200,745.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH fell 0.67 per cent to trade at $1,890. Its market cap also decreased by 0.66 per cent $230,582,397,774, and its trading volume decreased by 15.49 per cent to $16,561,887,792.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL)

Solana price fell 0.75 per cent to $43.86, bringing its market cap down by 0.75 to $15,299,754,714. The trading volume also fell by 13.12 per cent to $1,186,886,168.

XRP

XRP’s price increased 2.12 per cent to $0.3768, while its market cap was up 2.12 per cent to $18,513,342,680. The trading volume rose 12.62 per cent to $929,265,545.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s price increased by 1.92 per cent to $0.5659, it’s market cap increased by 1.38 per cent to $19,100,735,603, and the trading volume dropped 19.70 per cent to $747,483,571.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price increased by 13.71 per cent to $0.08671, market cap increased by 13.71 per cent to $11,503,610,700 and trading volume decreased 2.53 per cent to around $1.3 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price increased by 1.27 per cent $0.00001589, market cap increased by 1.27 per cent to $8.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 57.82 per cent to $1.5 billion.

