Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
×
×
Crypto Currency Prices Today: BTC Falls 0.75%, Ethereum Slides 0.67% Amid Volatile Trading

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices drop slightly in the last 24 hours as ETH rally over upgrade optimism ends.

Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading in the red on Tuesday evening.

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 7:09 pm

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, were trading in the red on Tuesday evening, dragging down the global crypto market cap by 0.02 per cent to $1.15 trillion. The trading volume of the broader market also decreased by 12.67 per cent as of 4:24 pm IST.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC decreased by 0.75 per cent to $24,030.20. Its market cap decreased by 0.74 per cent to $459,529,109,744, and it’s trading volume decreased by 5.74 per cent to $28,896,200,745.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH fell 0.67 per cent to trade at $1,890. Its market cap also decreased by 0.66 per cent $230,582,397,774, and its trading volume decreased by 15.49 per cent to $16,561,887,792.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL)

Solana price fell 0.75 per cent to $43.86, bringing its market cap down by 0.75 to $15,299,754,714. The trading volume also fell by 13.12 per cent to $1,186,886,168.

XRP

XRP’s price increased 2.12 per cent to $0.3768, while its market cap was up 2.12 per cent to $18,513,342,680. The trading volume rose 12.62 per cent to $929,265,545.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s price increased by 1.92 per cent to $0.5659, it’s market cap increased by 1.38 per cent to $19,100,735,603, and the trading volume dropped 19.70 per cent to $747,483,571. 

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price increased by 13.71 per cent to $0.08671, market cap increased by 13.71 per cent to $11,503,610,700 and trading volume decreased 2.53 per cent to around $1.3 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price increased by 1.27 per cent $0.00001589, market cap increased by 1.27 per cent to $8.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 57.82 per cent to $1.5 billion.
 

