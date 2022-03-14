Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Consumer Price Inflation Surges 6.07% In February

The annual inflation rate in India increased to a 7-month high of 6.01 per cent in January of 2022 from an upwardly revised 5.66 per cent in December.

CPI inflation rose 6.07 per cent in February.

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 6:09 pm

India's benchmark inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.07 per cent year-on-year in February 2022, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed. 

The CPI-based retail inflation was 5.03 per cent in February 2021 and it increased to a 7-month high of 6.01 per cent in January of 2022 from an upwardly revised 5.66 per cent in December.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the rate of price rise in the food basket was 5.89 per cent in February, up from 5.43 per in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

In its recently concluded monetary policy meet, the Reserve Bank of India said inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) is expected to come well below its upper tolerance level, at 4.5 per cent, in the next fiscal year beginning April 2022.

However, the central bank retained its inflation projection at 5.3 per cent for the current financial year.

