Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Commercial, Industrial Entities Reduce Electricity Bills By Using Renewable Energy: Mercom India

According to Mercom, a clean energy research firm, renewable energy can cater to the huge power demand by the commercial and industrial sector

Commercial, Industrial Entities Reduce Electricity Bills By Using Renewable Energy: Mercom India
Solar installation File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 1:12 pm

Commercial and industrial entities from various sectors, including steel and cement, have reduced their electricity expenses by using renewable energy, according to Mercom India.

The 'C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022' held in Bengaluru witnessed participation from players operating in solar, IT, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, textiles and FMCG sectors, Mercom India said in a statement. 

Over 100 players joined the one-day event to discuss opportunities in the domestic renewable energy sector, available technologies, business models, financing mechanisms and regulatory guidance to set up green units.

Related stories

Strong Demand Prospects For Renewable Energy Projects In Commercial, Industrial Segment: Report

"Narayana Health is saving over Rs 40 million every year through solar power. Representatives from Kurlon, a mattress company with rooftop solar installations at its manufacturing units in three different states with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, have saved more than Rs 75 million since its first installation in 2016," the research firm said.

According to Mercom, the commercial and industrial customers in India are seeing their power bills increase annually. 

"We are working towards helping the industry realise the Prime Minister's aim to install 300 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2030. The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the C&I sector, save costs, and protect the environment by going green," Mercom India's Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said.

Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of the US-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets. 

Tags

Business Mercom India Research Solar Power Renewable Energy Sector Clean Energy Climate Change Rooftop Solar Installations Renewable Energy Kurlon Setting Up Green Units Solar Energy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act