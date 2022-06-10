Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Coming Decade Appears Promising For Sustained Economic Growth: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Bery further said any appraisal of potential, performance and policies should also take into account the global headwinds, challenges and India's performance relative to other economies

Coming Decade Appears Promising For Sustained Economic Growth: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
Trillion-Dollar Economy .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 6:53 pm

India's macroeconomic position relative to emerging economies appears good, and the coming decade appears promising for sustained economic growth for the country, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said on Friday.

Bery further said any appraisal of potential, performance and policies should also take into account the global headwinds, challenges and India's performance relative to other economies.

He chaired a meeting with various global institutional investors on Friday.

Related stories

India's Economic Growth To Be Supported By Fiscal Spending: FM Sitharaman

SBI Revises Up Economic Growth Forecast To 7.5% For Current Financial Year

Moody's Slashes India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.8% For 2022

"India's macroeconomic position relative to emerging economies appears good, which positions the country as an attractive destination for global investments," NITI Aayog said in a tweet quoting Bery.

"The coming decade appears promising for sustained economic growth for India," it added.

The government think-tank further said that Bery highlighted how the global financial crisis impacted global economic growth, with India also bearing the brunt with respect to economic growth and private sector investment.

He said through cooperative and competitive federalism, NITI Aayog is engaging with states and suggesting various measures which can help in long-term sustained economic growth at the state level. 

Tags

Business National NITI Aayog NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar NITI Aayog CEO NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant NITI Aayog Former Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery Economic Growth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore