CoinDCX’s Initiative To Fund Crypto Start-ups; Now Buy Chelsea Memorabilia As NFTs

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 3.91 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $31,629.01 at 5:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.34 per cent, up by 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,396.59, and it was up by 0.44 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 1.69 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $324.55. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.13 per cent to $71.35, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.48 per cent to $0.6796.

Meme Coins

At 5:00 p.m., Dogecoin was trading at $0.1161 on Coinmarketcap.com, down by 0.17 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 5.73 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000174. Samoyedcoin was down by 7.90 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01018, while Dogelon Mars was up by 12.50 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000007459.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.45 trillion, a decrease of 3.20 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $210.93 billion, an increase of 94.74 per cent.

SafeFolki (SFK) was the biggest gainer, gaining 530.56 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000000001228 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, MetaPay (METAPAY) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 98.78 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000005587.

Crypto Update

India’s leading crypto exchange, CoinDCX, has announced the launch of CoinDCX Ventures, an investment initiative funding early-stage crypto and Blockchain start-up.

According to the company, the venture will serve to grow and strengthen the Web 3 ecosystem in India and globally, adding that it will offer a unique vantage point of access to both users/customers and the Web 3 developer community.

“It will serve as a catalyst for the growth of India’s Web3 ecosystem, enabling the nation to play a key role in the development of Web3 globally,” CoinDCX said in a press statement.

Incidentally, this announcement comes close on the heels of CoinDCX closing its successful Series D funding round and surpassing its milestone of 12.5 million users on its platform.

“This is an immense leap forward for CoinDCX, as we continue to chart the way forward and shape the Web 3 industry at large, placing India on the map as a global hub for crypto and Blockchain innovation,” says Sumit Gupta, CoinDCX CEO and Co-Founder.

In another news, GuardianLink has announced the launch of its Chelsea Memorabilia non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collection on its Web 3 marketplace, http://www.jump.trade.

The NFTs range from collectibles dating back to 1905, when the club was formed, to the most recent club milestones in the modern era. Fans can own collectibles that include tickets, match programs, autographed postcards and photographs, and menus, among others. The NFTs dropped on May 10, 2022.