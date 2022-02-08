Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
CoinDCX Claims To Have More Than One Crore Users; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise

The price of Bitcoin rose 2.86 per cent in the last 24 hours, Dogecoin was up by 1.59 per cent.

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:40 pm

CoinDCX, an India-based cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has more than 1 crore users. "Accomplishing such a phenomenal milestone in just under four years since our launch is a remarkable feat, and is a testament to the growing demands for digital assets in India," said CoinDCX CEO and co-Founder Sumit Gupta in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was up by 2.86 per cent and was trading at $43,813.90 at 4:15 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.71 per cent, down by 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours.   

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,108.59, with a rise of 1.10 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.13 per cent over the same period and was trading at $425.17. Solana (SOL) down by 3.23 per cent to $113.40 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.74 per cent to $1.19.

Meme Coins  

Meanwhile, all major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a rise in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin was up by 1.59 per cent while trading at $0.1591 at 4:15 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 18.41 per cent and was trading at $0.0000330, Dogelon Mars up by 6.62 per cent and was trading at $0.000001099, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02742 and recorded a rise of 3.06 per cent.   

Overall Scenario   

The global crypto market cap was at $1.99 trillion, registering an increase of 1.78 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $109.92 billion, up by 44.25 per cent. 

SWAK(SWAK) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2064.44 per cent, it was trading at $0.001724 at 4:15 pm. On the other hand, Dogecolony (DOGECO) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.81 per cent. According to CoinMarketCap, it was trading at $0.0000001001.

Latest Update

CrossTower, a crypto exchange has announced the launch of its personalised ‘Over the Counter’ services for its Indian users. With the launch of its new feature, CrossTower has aimed to guide, assist and enable High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors to trade in crypto assets. 

