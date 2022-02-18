Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Survival Of Certain Coal India Subsidiaries At Stake Without Price Hike, Says Chairman

In an effort to tide over inflationary pressure, the miner will likely raise prices after the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in March, the sources said. 

Survival Of Certain Coal India Subsidiaries At Stake Without Price Hike, Says Chairman
Coal India is also trying to bring stakeholders on board to build a consensus for hiking prices.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:57 pm

Mining major Coal India has flagged an urgent need for a price hike of the dry fuel, contending that without which, “certain subsidiaries” would find it “difficult to survive”, company sources said on Friday. 

It is also trying to bring stakeholders on board to build a consensus for hiking prices, they said.

In an effort to tide over inflationary pressure, the miner will likely raise prices after the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in March, the sources said. 

“Every day is critical for me. A price hike has become very urgent. For certain subsidiaries, survival depends on it,” Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal is understood to have told investors on Thursday, they said.

Agrawal, however, did not disclose the name of the subsidiaries. Global coal prices have been on the higher side, which has led to greater demand for dry fuel from domestic sources.

He also said wage negotiations are expected to be completed in 2022-23.

The mining behemoth is facing huge cost pressure from proposed wage hikes and fuel costs, the sources said. In the second quarter of the current fiscal, higher diesel prices had resulted in cost inflation by around Rs 700 crore, the chairman had said earlier. 

Tags

Business National Coal India Coal Mining Coal Demand Coal Mine Coal Coal Crisis Coal Prices
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

The IndiGo Story: What Is The Feud Between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia

Can Crypto Derail The Global Race To 'Net-Zero' Carbon Emissions Target?

Binance Joins Hand With Association Of Russian Banks; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Dollar Millionaires In India Surge 11% In Pandemic-Hit 2021, Says Survey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases