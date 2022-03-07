Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CIL Concentrating Efforts To Increase Coal Supplies To Touch 670 MT Offtake Mark

Almost all subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL) are ahead in their respective coal offtake numbers compared with the corresponding period last year.

CIL Concentrating Efforts To Increase Coal Supplies To Touch 670 MT Offtake Mark
The state-owned firm accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic coal output.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 3:16 pm

State-owned CIL on Monday said it is concentrating its efforts to augment its coal supplies further in a bid to touch the 670-million-tonnes offtake mark in the ongoing financial year.

Almost all subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL) are ahead in their respective coal offtake numbers compared with the corresponding period last year.

Related stories

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's Output Up By Record 61% To 3.24 Million Tonnes In February

Coal India Output Surges 4% To 64 MT In February

CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal mentioned the "sustained efforts and inspired performance" of CIL's subsidiaries and has written to them "to end FY22 on a sound note scaling even more highs".

Fiscal 2021-22 has turned out to be a high-performance year for Coal India Ltd (CIL) with a flurry of previous records bettered. The state-owned coal miner chalked out yet another high in total coal supplies at 608.15 million tonnes (MT) as of March 4, the coal company said in a statement.

CIL moved past the previous highest coal offtake of 608.14 MT achieved in FY19, nearly four weeks before the current fiscal draws to a close.

The company had pipped the 575 MT total coal despatch of FY21 on February 16 itself. Offtake ending FY20 was around 580 MT.

"CIL's current offtake is averaging a little over 2 MT per day and is expected to go up higher as the month progresses. We are hopeful of reaching 670 MT if the demand holds," the company said.

The state-owned firm accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic coal output. 

Tags

Business National Coal India Ltd Coal India Ltd CIL Coal India Coal Demand Coal Output Coal Crisis Coal Sector Coal Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Review: A Child’s Quest To Fathom Her Mother’s Grief

Film Review: A Child’s Quest To Fathom Her Mother’s Grief

Alia Bhatt Defends The Casting Of Vijay Raaz As Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt Defends The Casting Of Vijay Raaz As Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'