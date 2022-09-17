CBDT Issues Guidelines For Compounding Of Offences

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued the guidelines for compounding of offences under the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, according to a recent circular by the I-T India.

Compounding of offences is not a matter of right. However, offences may be compounded by the Competent Authority on satisfaction of the eligibility conditions prescribed in these guidelines keeping in view factors such as conduct of the person, the nature and magnitude of the offence in the context of the facts and circumstances of each case.

Compounding of offence is a process whereby the person/entity committing default will file an application to the compounding authority accepting that it has committed a crime, so that same should be condoned.

Applicability of these guidelines to prosecutions under IPC

Prosecution instituted under Indian Penal Code (IPC), if any, cannot be compounded. However, section 321 of criminal procedure code, 1973, provides for withdrawal of such prosecution. In case the prosecution complaint filed under the provisions of both the Act and the IPC are based on the same facts and, the complaint under the Act is compounded, then the process of withdrawal of the complaint under the IPC may be initiated by the Competent Authority.

Classification of offences

The offences under Chapter-XXII of the Act are classified into two parts (category A and category B) for the limited purpose of compounding of offences. The category A offences are the ones where the offences are of technical nature caused by an act of omission. Whereas the category B offences are non-technical offences attributed to an act of commission.

Eligibility conditions for compounding